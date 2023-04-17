R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India

Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma congratulate the actor

Actor R Madhavan becomes a proud father as his son Vedaant wins five gold medal for swimming competition at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group championship.

Madhavan shared his excitement, happiness and gratitude through his Twitter handle where he shared a few pictures of his son wearing all his medals and also penned a note along.

“With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI", wrote the Rocketry actor.

It is a proud moment not only for the actor but also for all the Indians. After this huge achievement, many celebrities from the Hindi film fratenity came forward to shower love and blessings on the actor and his family.

Suriya congratulated the actor and wrote: "This is beautiful.. Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita, and you and the team!! Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan wrote “How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant!”

Anushka Sharma also showered love after Vidaant's big achievement, wrote: "Congratulations to you all."

Previously, Madhavan spoke about his son carrying forward his legacy. While talking about the same, it clearly looked like he is not putting acting in his son's mind. He stated: "Vedaant, I and Sarita realised that he got a lot of attention because he is my child. His achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now. He's won a few competitions and still has a long way to go.”

On the preofessional front, R Madhavan will be next in the biopic of an Indian inventor G D Naidu, reports Indiatoday.