 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma congratulate the actor
Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma congratulate the actor

Actor R Madhavan becomes a proud father as his son Vedaant wins five gold medal for swimming competition at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group championship.

Madhavan shared his excitement, happiness and gratitude through his Twitter handle where he shared a few pictures of his son wearing all his medals and also penned a note along.

“With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI", wrote the Rocketry actor.

It is a proud moment not only for the actor but also for all the Indians. After this huge achievement, many celebrities from the Hindi film fratenity came forward to shower love and blessings on the actor and his family.

Suriya congratulated the actor and wrote: "This is beautiful.. Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita, and you and the team!! Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan wrote “How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant!”

Anushka Sharma also showered love after Vidaant's big achievement, wrote: "Congratulations to you all."

Previously, Madhavan spoke about his son carrying forward his legacy. While talking about the same, it clearly looked like he is not putting acting in his son's mind. He stated: "Vedaant, I and Sarita realised that he got a lot of attention because he is my child. His achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now. He's won a few competitions and still has a long way to go.”

On the preofessional front, R Madhavan will be next in the biopic of an Indian inventor G D Naidu, reports Indiatoday.  

More From Showbiz:

Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two

Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two
Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve

Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve "Lungi Dance" Song, Reveals Honey Singh.
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on

Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on "RRR"
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says

Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Kareena Kapoor gives special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on 'Coachella debut'

Kareena Kapoor gives special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on 'Coachella debut'
'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand to direct Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'?

'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand to direct Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'?
Alia Bhatt spends her 'sunday' reading books to baby 'Raha'

Alia Bhatt spends her 'sunday' reading books to baby 'Raha'
Kriti Sanon ticks off 'skydiving' from her 'bucket list'

Kriti Sanon ticks off 'skydiving' from her 'bucket list'
John Abraham steps back from Sajid Khan's comdey film '100%'

John Abraham steps back from Sajid Khan's comdey film '100%'
Honey Singh opens up about his severe mental health issues

Honey Singh opens up about his severe mental health issues
Ranveer Singh's career in jeopardy: YRF decides NOT to do any film with him

Ranveer Singh's career in jeopardy: YRF decides NOT to do any film with him