Monday Apr 17 2023
Judy Blume explains her ‘JK Rowling’ statement was ‘taken out of context’

Judy Blume has recently cleared out her stance after discussing J. K. Rowling in a recent article.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Blume was cited in support of the Harry Potter writer’s old comments against trans community.

“I love her,” said Blume, adding, “I am behind her 100% as I watch from afar.”

Following her interview, Blume took to Twitter and clarified her statement that she wasn’t endorsing Rowling’s transphobic comments. However, she praised Rowling’s way of handling trolls online.

“I wholly support the trans community,” tweeted Blume.

She continued, “My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathise with a writer – or person – who has been harassed online.”

“I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people,” remarked Blume.

In the end, she stated, “Anything to the contrary is total (expletive).”

Blume also gave reference of another article by Variety, in which she criticised book banning across the United States.

She commented, “No child is going to become transgender or gay or lesbian because they read a book. It's not going to happen.”

“They may say, ‘Oh, this is just like me. This is what I'm feeling and thinking about.’ Or, 'I'm interested in this because I have friends who may be gay, bi, lesbian.’ They want to know!” she added.

