Legendary jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal passes away at 92

time Monday Apr 17 2023
time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Legendary jazz pianist, composer and band leader Ahmad Jamal has died aged 92 on Sunday, his wife confirmed.

Jamal passed away after battling with prostate cancer, his daughter Sumayah Jamal told the New York Times, revealing that he breathed his last in Ashley Falls, Massachusetts.

Jamal had an iconic career in music, spanning over six decades. He was a lifelong friend of jazz icon Miles Davis and influenced a generation of musicians.

The maestro, who was known for a sparse playing style, rose to fame after his tune I Love Music was sampled on the classic rap song by Nas, The World Is Yours, in 1994.

Jamal was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy for his contributions to music history in 2017 and also earned the Kennedy Center in 2007 award for a 'Living Jazz Legend.'

Davis, once said, "All my inspiration comes from Ahmad Jamal." In his autobiography, the trumpeter wrote that Jamal "knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes and chords and passages".

Jamal is survived by his third ex-wife, Laura Hess-Hay; Sumayah, his daughter with his second ex-wife; and two grandchildren.

