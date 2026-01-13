 
Geo News

Tessa Thompson plays coy about her return to 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Tessa Thompson debuted as Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 13, 2026

Tessa Thompson debuted as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok
Tessa Thompson debuted as Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Tessa Thompson has finally discussed about her potential return to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Tessa has been playing the role of Valkyrie in the Marvel universe since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. She last played the titular role in 2013’s The Marvels.

When asked about her appearance in the forthcoming MCU movie, the Creed actor played coy and remained tight-lipped about her involvement in the film.

Thompson was asked during a chat with The Playlist about her potential return as Valkyrie, she responded by saying, “Oh, [I’m] not able to confirm anything.”

The Hedda actress just simply said that she loves the character so much that she would always be interested to comeback.

“I just love the character so much that I would always be interested”, added Tessa.

However, she did not confirm or deny her involvement in the much-anticipated project, but she couldn’t resist praising the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think this is the coolest thing about hanging out inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: all the incredible people that you get to play with, both the incredible craftspeople that create these worlds, all the amazing directors that they invite into these spaces, and all of the incredible talent.”

Avengers: Doomsday is said to have the largest character list in all the history of the franchise.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is slated to come out on December 18, 2026. 

Gordon Ramsay's alleged ex builds 'sister bond' with Adam Peaty's mum video
Gordon Ramsay's alleged ex builds 'sister bond' with Adam Peaty's mum
Timothy Busfield disappears after his arrest warrant issued
Timothy Busfield disappears after his arrest warrant issued
Why Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid skipped 2026 Golden Globes ceremony?
Why Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid skipped 2026 Golden Globes ceremony?
Lee Cronin resurrects ‘The Mummy' in latest teaser release
Lee Cronin resurrects ‘The Mummy' in latest teaser release
‘Stranger Things' doc sparks backlash against series creators: Here's why
‘Stranger Things' doc sparks backlash against series creators: Here's why
Josie Gibson shows off super fit figure during luxury Thailand trip video
Josie Gibson shows off super fit figure during luxury Thailand trip
Nick Jonas candidly talks about social anxiety after viral Golden Globes moment
Nick Jonas candidly talks about social anxiety after viral Golden Globes moment
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt enjoy first night out after baby's birth
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt enjoy first night out after baby's birth