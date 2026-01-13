Tessa Thompson plays coy about her return to 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Tessa Thompson debuted as Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Tessa Thompson has finally discussed about her potential return to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Tessa has been playing the role of Valkyrie in the Marvel universe since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. She last played the titular role in 2013’s The Marvels.

When asked about her appearance in the forthcoming MCU movie, the Creed actor played coy and remained tight-lipped about her involvement in the film.

Thompson was asked during a chat with The Playlist about her potential return as Valkyrie, she responded by saying, “Oh, [I’m] not able to confirm anything.”

The Hedda actress just simply said that she loves the character so much that she would always be interested to comeback.

“I just love the character so much that I would always be interested”, added Tessa.

However, she did not confirm or deny her involvement in the much-anticipated project, but she couldn’t resist praising the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think this is the coolest thing about hanging out inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: all the incredible people that you get to play with, both the incredible craftspeople that create these worlds, all the amazing directors that they invite into these spaces, and all of the incredible talent.”

Avengers: Doomsday is said to have the largest character list in all the history of the franchise.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is slated to come out on December 18, 2026.