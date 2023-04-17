 
time Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui posing for a picture. — Instagram/@sheheryarmunawar
Actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui recently addressed the viral video of him being embroiled in a verbal spat with director Sohail Javed.

In another video shared on Instagram, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor said that he decided to speak up after reading the comments on the video that went viral last week.

"I wanted to talk to you guys because I'm sure you would have seen that video. Years of hard work by me and Sohail [...] I read your comments and I realised what you guys think," the Ho Mann Jahan actor said.

In a video making rounds on social media, Munawar was seen arguing with the director asking him to leave the premises.

The video raised several eyebrows after which the writer, director and producer became victims to mean, abusive comments.

"I'm sorry that as a society we only want to see negative things and promote the same things and make them viral," Sheheryar said as he zoomed out the camera and took Javed in the frame who was sitting beside him.

That's when Javed said that despite making such content viral, people complain about why "negative content" is shown in Pakistani drama serials and films.

The pair confirmed that their fight was staged and it was a publicity stunt for an upcoming project which is a similar story about a writer. 

