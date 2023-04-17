 
K-pop soloist Dawn reveals he almost went on a dating reality show

He explained that he was asked to join the show not as a participant but as a part of the panel
K-pop solo artist Dawn recently revealed on the YouTube show Look Me Up that he almost appeared on a dating reality show. In the episode, he read up on and responded to discourse about him on the internet.

The dating show that the rapper almost joined is named EXchange where people who are ex-partners go on to live with four other pairs of former couples. The people in the show can either try to rekindle the spark with their old partner or interact with any of the other pairs.

Dawn came across a post which claimed that they would like to see him on the show following his breakup with his fiance HyunA. Coincidentally, he revealed that he had received a call, however, it was before his breakup. He explained that he was asked to join the show not as a participant but as a part of the panel. 

