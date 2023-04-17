 
Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle exposing raw emotions towards King Charles

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Meghan Markle’s bid to draw a line in the sand reportedly showcases the real feelings she has for King Charles.

These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes, “Bottom line is: Meghan would seem to be drawing a line in the sand in regards to her feelings about the whole Buckingham Palace box and dice. Fine.”

According to Express, “However, if the Duchess of Sussex is seen to be turning her back on the monarchy, how much longer can Charles let her and Harry hold onto their biggest gift from said monarchy? Talk about quid pro whoa….”

