Beatrice, Eugenie saved by King Charles from 'uncomfortable' situation

King Charles takes thoughtfu decision for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 10, 2026

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been saved from any uncomfortable situations by King Charles through thoughtful decisions.

Since the fallout of Andrew and Fergie, the sisters have been dragged into their shameful scandal. However, things have now taken a shocking turn.

People are also questioning the Princesses about how much they knew about their parents' wrongdoings and their alleged involvement in any dirty businesses. 

To avoid any more negative limelight, the monarch has reportedly asked his nieces not to make an appearance at this year's Royal Ascot event. 

Not only that, it has been claimed that the sisters won't be joining the royals at key events of 2026. 

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward shared that by not extending an invitation to the racing event to the Princesses, the royals have saved them. 

As per Hello! Magazine, she said, "I would have thought it was obvious that they wouldn't be invited into the Royal Box."

"They're not there as a given, and I think it would be very odd if they were there this year. By inviting them [to any royal event], you're inviting the public to comment on them, which puts them in an uncomfortable situation," she explained. 

Phil Dampier, another royal expert, shared that Beatrice and Eugenie have been "tarnished" after the emails which mentioned their names have been released. 

