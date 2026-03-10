 
King Charles gets surprise gift from Viv Richards celebrating unity

Princess Kate greets King Charles with curtsy at Royal Family gathering

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

King Charles shared a memorable moment from this year’s Commonwealth Day celebrations on Monday.

The monarch received a special gift from cricket legend Viv Richards during a reception at St James's Palace.

The retired Antiguan star presented the monarch with a signed cricket bat, dedicated to the unity of the Commonwealth.

Earlier, senior members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration.

As the King and Queen approached the family inside, Catherine greeted the monarch warmly before performing a graceful curtsy.

The event reflected this year’s theme, focusing on strengthening partnerships and boosting investment across the global network of nations.

King Charles personally welcomed attendees and took part in the traditional flag ceremony.

During a Q/A session following his address, he highlighted education and youth engagement as key priorities for the Commonwealth. 

“The future of the Commonwealth depends on empowering the next generation to act with courage, integrity, and compassion,” he said.

The gathering concluded with a formal dinner.

The evening included speeches, performances, and ceremonial toasts.

The day also featured subtle nods to royal style and heritage. 

Queen Camilla chose the striking Diamond Palm Leaf Brooch, a historic piece originally commissioned in 1938 by Queen Elizabeth.

