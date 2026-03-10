Prince Harry, Meghan urged to take wise step amid ‘major risk’ in Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to arrive in Australia next month for an important tour, seven years after they first visited country on a royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as working royals in 2020, were received by a roaring crowd back in 2018 but the situation may be very different from the Sussexes this time around.

It is unclear if Harry and Meghan’s upcoming plans were shared with Buckingham Palace prior to the announcement. However, the Palace was informed last month’s Jordan trip. It is possible that the Sussexes may have kept their end of the bargain as part of a truce effort.

According to an insider cited by the Daily Mail, shared that there are plenty of monarchists and republicans who won’t welcome Harry and Meghan’s visit.

They pointed out that any ‘royal’ visit, regardless of the fact that it is by a working or a non-working royal will “inevitably create debate about the monarchy”.

Royal journalist Tom Sykes, warns that Harry and Meghan would “likely to be lightning rods in Australia’s ongoing debate about the royal family and the country’s constitutional future”.

He added, “For now, one thing seems certain: Harry and Meghan will need thick skins when they arrive in a country where they are no longer assured of a warm welcome.”

When King Charles visited Down Under in 2024, first time as the reigning monarch, he experienced several heckling incidents by the indigenous groups. It is only prudent that Harry and Meghan are prepared for any possible ordeal.