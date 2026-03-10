Prince Andrew's escape plans spolied after unecxpected attack

King Charles III's younger brother's dream to flee the UK has been shattered due to an unexpected roadblock amid growing tensions and attacks in the Middle East.

The former prince allegedly planed to leave thecontry for the Middle East after his arrest. However, the rising tensions in the region are making it far less likely.

The former Duke of York will not be able to travel to the region anytime soon — a destination long whispered about as the place Andrew could disappear to if life in Britain became impossible.

“Andrew has spent years building influence in the UAE,” Rob Shuter claimed, citing an insider.

“Between business connections and access to a private homes, it’s always been seen as the place he could run to if things in Britain became too difficult,” they added.

Andrew seems to be 'under house arrest' as he has been advised to keep a low profile and avoid public appearances to steer clear of further media backlash.

Princesses Betrice and Eugenie's father holed up in a heavily secured farmhouse on the Sandringham estate.

King Charles and hi heir, William, are also attempting to contain the fallout from the disgraced royal's latest controversy.

Andrew, 66, was taken into custod on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to allegations he shared sensitive information with financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy. He was relaesed under investigation on the same day.

The monarch, 77, and his eldest son, William, are determined to prevent the situation from becoming a constant media spectacle, forcing the disgraced royal into self-imposed exile.