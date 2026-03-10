 
Geo News

Kensington Palace issues statement after special Royal Family reunion

Prince William and Princess Kate say it was ‘a pleasure’ to join King Charles and Queen Camilla

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 10, 2026

The Prince and Princess of Wales join other senior royals for Commonwealth Day Service
The Prince and Princess of Wales join other senior royals for Commonwealth Day Service 

Kensington Palace is honouring the Royal Family’s special outing with a message of unity.

On Monday, March 9, Prince William and Princess Kate joined other senior royal members for a Commonwealth Observation Service at Westminster Abbey, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Following the service, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram, run by Kensington palace, shared a powerful statement with a poignant message.

“Bringing together voices, cultures and performances from across the 56 Commonwealth nations,” read the caption to one post. “A pleasure to join Their Majesties The King and Queen, and other members of the Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Observation Service.”

Another post featured a moving video compilation of the event’s highlights, including a beautiful father-son moment where William greeted his father, The King, with a kiss on the cheek.

“Connected Commonwealth,” the second caption read. “Joining Commonwealth leaders, performers and young people at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Observance Service.”

The annual service has been held since 1972, though this was the first time it wasn’t broadcast live by the BBC, reportedly due to “funding challenges.” 

