Princess Lilibet’s voice heard in rare Meghan Markle video

Meghan Markle has given royal fans a rare and charming glimpse into life with her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Over the years, Meghan and Harry have occasionally shared photos and updates about family life, often carefully keeping their children’s faces out of view.

Hearing them speak on camera, however, is extremely uncommon.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Meghan posted a sweet clip on Instagram Stories capturing a quiet mother-daughter moment by the ocean.

In the peaceful footage, the pair sit near the shoreline watching waves roll onto the sand during a relaxed beach outing.

At the very end of the video, an excited Lilibet can be heard reacting, offering fans a rare chance to hear the young royal’s voice.

Another image from the seaside day showed her hugging her mother as they sat beside the water.

The photo, taken by Prince Harry, revealed the little princess’s striking red hair, she shares with her father.

Though the Sussex children are growing up in Montecito far from royal life in Britain, small glimpses over the years have hinted at their personalities including their accents.

Both Archie and Lilibet appear to be developing American tones similar to Meghan’s.