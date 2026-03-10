 
Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever expansion after surprise announcement

Duchess of Sussex's team issues urgent statement to tackle growing speculations

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

Meghan Markle's team members addressed the growing speculations about her brand, As Ever's international expansion, after the Netflix announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australia tour was recently announced, and it has been shared that the couple will undertake a "number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements" next month.

Soon after that, talks about Meghan taking As Ever to Australia begin.

But, her spokesperson told US Weekly, "This is speculation.

"No decisions have been made about when or where international expansion might take place."

Speaking of future plans, Meghan's team shared, "Entering new markets is a considered process, but it’s something the brand is excited to explore as it continues to grow in this next phase. Watch this space."

This statement came after Netflix and Meghan made a surprise announcement that they are ending their partnership for As Ever.

