King Charles gears up for busy fortnight after royal reunion at Westminster Abbey

Commonwealth Day celebrations shine in London, as Edinburghs attend Paralympic Winter games

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

King Charles is heading into a packed stretch of royal duties, with several high-profile appearances scheduled in the coming weeks.

Next Wednesday, the monarch will host a reception at St James’s Palace for members of the Nigerian diaspora living in the UK. 

The gathering comes just ahead of an upcoming state visit and is expected to celebrate the strong cultural ties between Nigeria and Britain.

The following week will see the King travel north for engagements in Manchester and Warrington. 

One of the highlights of the visit will be a stop at Aviva Studios, where celebrations will mark the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust, the charity he founded to support young people.

Further details about the programme are expected to be released closer to the time.

The busy schedule follows a notable moment for the royal family earlier this week. 

Senior royals gathered in large numbers at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service on Monday, the first major public occasion where they appeared together since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

As head of the 56 member states, the King led the nation in celebration, describing the family of nations as a “force for good” in a message released ahead of the occasion.

After the ceremony, several royals were seen chatting with performers who had taken part in the celebrations on what was a bright, warm day in the capital.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were notably absent from the event. 

According to the Court Circular, the couple are currently attending the Paralympic Winter Games. 

