Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal reason for skipping important service

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh noticeably absent from the Commonwealth Day service

March 10, 2026

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by senior members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Monday for an important date on the royal calendar: the Commonwealth Day service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were present along with the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. However, in a surprise turn of events, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were notably absent.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are considered to be key players in Charles’s reign, hence it was odd for them not to be present at the event, unless they had another quiet assignment.

Representatives of The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh confirmed to GB News that they had travelled to Italy to support Team GB at the 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games.

However, the news has not been officially announced by the Palace for the couple.

The update comes after the Duke of Edinburgh, who is a patron of the British Paralympic Association, shared an uplifting message for the team, not only wishing them good luck but also encouraged them to enjoy their competitions.

“The Olympic team surprised so many of us, and I know that you’re going to go out there and surprise many as well, and you’re just going to be able to show them exactly what you can do,” he said.

“So, good luck, have fun, and however you’re involved in the team, I hope you really enjoy the experience.”

