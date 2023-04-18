'Amitabh Bachchan still gets good roles at this age', says Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh also talks about the 'scope of career for actresses getting married at early ages'

Versatile actress Asha Parekh goes vocal about the evolution of Indian cinema with Tanuja.

While talking about the same, She shares how veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is still getting good roles at the age of 80 while she is only getting roles of a mother or a grandmother. According to her, people are still writing good scripts for Big B.

Asha and Tanuja spoke about the changes in Indian cinema at a talk session; Maitri: Female First Collective.

Asha added: “Today, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, at this age also, people are writing roles for him. Why aren’t people writing roles for us? We also should be getting some roles which are important to the film. That’s not there. Either we are playing mother, grandmother or we are playing the sister. Who’s interested?”

Furthermore, she also mentioned how actresses who got married early meant that their career is over in the previous times.

“For women, those days it was like if they got married, their career was finished. Now it is not so. So the hero’s maybe 50 or 55 years they are working with 20-year-olds and that is acceptable till today.”

Asha's all opnions were seconded by Tanuja, who in response stated: “In this time, it is very important for women to understand and tell yourself that you are possible. You can’t say to yourself - I am impossible", reports Indiatoday.