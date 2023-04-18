 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

'Amitabh Bachchan still gets good roles at this age', says Asha Parekh

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Asha Parekh also talks about the scope of career for actresses getting married at early ages
Asha Parekh also talks about the 'scope of career for actresses getting married at early ages'

Versatile actress Asha Parekh goes vocal about the evolution of Indian cinema with Tanuja.

While talking about the same, She shares how veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is still getting good roles at the age of 80 while she is only getting roles of a mother or a grandmother. According to her, people are still writing good scripts for Big B.

Asha and Tanuja spoke about the changes in Indian cinema at a talk session; Maitri: Female First Collective

Asha added: “Today, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, at this age also, people are writing roles for him. Why aren’t people writing roles for us? We also should be getting some roles which are important to the film. That’s not there. Either we are playing mother, grandmother or we are playing the sister. Who’s interested?”

Furthermore, she also mentioned how actresses who got married early meant that their career is over in the previous times.

“For women, those days it was like if they got married, their career was finished. Now it is not so. So the hero’s maybe 50 or 55 years they are working with 20-year-olds and that is acceptable till today.”

Asha's all opnions were seconded by Tanuja, who in response stated: “In this time, it is very important for women to understand and tell yourself that you are possible. You can’t say to yourself - I am impossible", reports Indiatoday.

More From Showbiz:

Madhuri Dixit enjoys tasty 'vada pav' with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit enjoys tasty 'vada pav' with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai
Ileana D'Cruz's 'first pregnancy' news takes internet by a storm

Ileana D'Cruz's 'first pregnancy' news takes internet by a storm
Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets

Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets
Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work

Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work
Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats

Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films
Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'

Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'
Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth
Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire

Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire
Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'

Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'
Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy
Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'

Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'