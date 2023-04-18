 
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Kehkashan Bukhari

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager

KBKehkashan Bukhari

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Pakistani American actress and model Saeeda Imtiaz. — Instagram/@saeedaimtiaz
Pakistani-American actor-and-model Saeeda Imtiaz is “alive and well” at her home in Lahore, confirmed the legal adviser and manager Mian Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday, following rumours of her death on social media.

Speaking to Geo.tv Ahmed said that legal action would be taken against those who had hacked Imtiaz's social media accounts and fuelled the rumours.

"We will find out the issue behind this matter," he said.

He confirmed that the actress is currently in her home in Lahore and she is doing well, adding that she will soon release a video message on the issue.

Earlier today, news of her death spread on social media following an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

As per the account, Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead in her room. However, no further details about the model's death were given. 

