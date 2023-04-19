Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds’ estranged wife officially files for divorce

Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds’ estranged wife, Aja Volkman, has officially filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Volkman, filed the documents on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, in Los Angeles, nearly one year after they announced their separation.

The Radioactive singer, 35, and Nico Vega frontwoman, 43, tied the knot in March 2011.

The pair welcomed daughter Arrow in August 2012 and later welcomed twin daughters Gia and Coco in March 2017. A year later, the couple shared that they were splitting, however, the twosome reconciled in January 2019. The couple welcomed their fourth child, son named Valentine in October 2019.

Last year, Reynolds announced in a tweet that they had decided to go their separate ways for good.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” he wrote at the time. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Two months after announcing their split, the Bones singer was spotted on a date with actress Minka Kelly, who also had also split from Trevor Noah four months prior.

Since then, the new couple has been spotted packing on the PDA during a handful of low-key dates, via Page Six.

In December, 2022, they were photographed locking lips while waiting for a table outside Millie’s Cafe in Los Angeles.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly at the time that the romance between the pair is “going great and they’re both incredibly happy.”