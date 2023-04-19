 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus
Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus

Rachel McAdams has recently opened up about turning down major box office hits during her two-year hiatus in the 2000s.

In a new interview with Bustle, the Mean Girls alum recalled spending time with family, biking around Toronto and recentering.

“There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,’” said the actress.

However, Rachel stated, “I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that’.”

The outlet reported that the actress rejected five important movies while “recentering” between 2006 and 2008. They were The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, Mission: Impossible III, Iron Man, and Get Smart.

It is pertinent to mention that all five movies reportedly went on to be box office smashes, earning a combined total of approximately $2.15 billion.

While speaking about her two-year break from entertainment industry, Rachel stated, “I felt guilty for not capitalising on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot.

“But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane,” continued the actress.

Rachel pointed out, “There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that?”

It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing. I never really wanted to be a big movie star,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case

Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case
King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’ video

King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’
Kanye West new doc represents 'world-class journalism'

Kanye West new doc represents 'world-class journalism'
Priyanka Chopra expresses her desire to go back to business school: Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra expresses her desire to go back to business school: Here’s why
Kourtney Kardashian receives loved-up tribute from Kim Kardashian on 44th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian receives loved-up tribute from Kim Kardashian on 44th birthday

Victoria Justice addresses ‘dumb’ rumours she’s jealous of Ariana Grande

Victoria Justice addresses ‘dumb’ rumours she’s jealous of Ariana Grande

Bella Hadid shares she's six-month sober a month after revealing why she quit alcohol

Bella Hadid shares she's six-month sober a month after revealing why she quit alcohol

Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough bond with Lisa Marie’s twins video

Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough bond with Lisa Marie’s twins
Khloe Kardashian pens emotional birthday tribute for Kourtney: 'You're irreplaceable'

Khloe Kardashian pens emotional birthday tribute for Kourtney: 'You're irreplaceable'
Justin Bieber slammed after Frank Ocean post for not defending Hailey Bieber video

Justin Bieber slammed after Frank Ocean post for not defending Hailey Bieber

Freddie Highmore details ‘challenging’ experience on a talkshow set

Freddie Highmore details ‘challenging’ experience on a talkshow set
Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds’ estranged wife officially files for divorce

Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds’ estranged wife officially files for divorce