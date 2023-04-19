Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus

Rachel McAdams has recently opened up about turning down major box office hits during her two-year hiatus in the 2000s.



In a new interview with Bustle, the Mean Girls alum recalled spending time with family, biking around Toronto and recentering.

“There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,’” said the actress.

However, Rachel stated, “I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that’.”

The outlet reported that the actress rejected five important movies while “recentering” between 2006 and 2008. They were The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, Mission: Impossible III, Iron Man, and Get Smart.

It is pertinent to mention that all five movies reportedly went on to be box office smashes, earning a combined total of approximately $2.15 billion.

While speaking about her two-year break from entertainment industry, Rachel stated, “I felt guilty for not capitalising on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot.

“But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane,” continued the actress.

Rachel pointed out, “There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that?”

It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing. I never really wanted to be a big movie star,” she added.