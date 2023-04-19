Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28: Watch trailer

Irrfan Khan is going to play the role of a camel trader in the film

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 54 after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer, will be seen one last time in a film titled The Song of Scorpions.

Late Irrfan's son Babil Khan, taking it to his Instagram, shared the poster and trailer of his father's last film. The actor will entertain his beloved fans one last time in theatres. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 28, a day before his third death anniversary.

The Song of Scorpions is going to display the heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and betrayal. The plot of the film focuses on an independent tribal woman who fights hard to overcome a betrayal in order to find her voice.

Khan will be playing the role of a camel trader in Anup Singh's directorial film. Earlier today, the makers released the official trailer of the film. The film also features Golshifteh Farahani, Tillotama Shome, Shashank Arora and the veteran Waheeda Rehman.

Presented by 70 MM talkies and Panorama Spotlight, The Song of Scorpions has been produced under the banner of KNM Productions and Feather Light Films.



Irrfan Khan was last seen in film Angrezi Medium that released in theatres a month before his death, reports IndiaToday.