 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28: Watch trailer

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Irrfan Khan is going to play the role of a camel trader in the film
Irrfan Khan is going to play the role of a camel trader in the film

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 54 after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer, will be seen one last time in a film titled The Song of Scorpions.

Late Irrfan's son Babil Khan, taking it to his Instagram, shared the poster and trailer of his father's last film. The actor will entertain his beloved fans one last time in theatres. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 28, a day before his third death anniversary.

The Song of Scorpions is going to display the heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and betrayal. The plot of the film focuses on an independent tribal woman who fights hard to overcome a betrayal in order to find her voice.

Khan will be playing the role of a camel trader in Anup Singh's directorial film. Earlier today, the makers released the official trailer of the film. The film also features Golshifteh Farahani, Tillotama Shome, Shashank Arora and the veteran Waheeda Rehman.

Presented by 70 MM talkies and Panorama Spotlight, The Song of Scorpions has been produced under the banner of KNM Productions and Feather Light Films.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in film Angrezi Medium that released in theatres a month before his death, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Kajol gives 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' feels to fans in latest media appearnace

Kajol gives 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' feels to fans in latest media appearnace
Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts

Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts
Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports

Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports
Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures

Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures
Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours

Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair

Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair
Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views

Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views
Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager
'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours
Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics

Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics
Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?

Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?
Manoj Bajpayee shares hilarious incident of his 'first international flight'

Manoj Bajpayee shares hilarious incident of his 'first international flight'