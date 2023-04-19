Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’

Chris Evans has recently reflected on his dating experience and explains what’s “worse” than being “ghosted”.



Speaking to PEOPLE while promoting his new movie Ghosted, Evans said, “I feel I've experienced something much worse.”

“I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want,” continued the 44-year-old.

Evans revealed, “I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

Elaborating on how he dealt with the situation, the Captain America star stated, “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”

Interestingly, Evans has reportedly been dating girlfriend Alba Baptista for more than a year.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” added a source in November as PEOPLE confirmed the relationship.

Earlier in his Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Evans addressed what he finds attractive in a partner.

“Confidence. Not so much what's on the outside, but your sense of self. To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who we are,” remarked the 41-year-old.

Evans also pointed out that marriage is something he “absolutely wants in his future”, but mentioned that he would not disclose any details about his relationships.

“Some things you want just for you or just for my family and friends,” he added.