time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Vikrant Massey speaks out on pay disparity in Bollywood: "My body of work doesn't get me paid like Deepika"

Actor Vikrant Massey recently spoke out about the pay disparity in Bollywood, revealing that his 'body of work' doesn't get him paid as much as his female co-stars. In an interview with a leading Indian newspaper, Massey stated that he has been consistently delivering good performances but doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

Massey expressed his disappointment that despite having a body of work that spans over a decade, he is not paid as much as some of his female co-stars like Deepika Padukone, who have fewer films to their credit. He said that it is unfair that male actors are not given their due when it comes to compensation.

The actor also pointed out that the pay disparity is not just limited to Bollywood but exists in other industries as well. He urged the industry to address this issue and ensure that actors are paid based on their talent and experience rather than gender.

Massey is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Forensic' which is set to hit the theaters soon.

