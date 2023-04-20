Prince Harry to be snubbed by senior royals at coronation

Prince Harry, who will be attending the Coronation solo as Meghan Markle stays in California with Archie and Lilibet, will reportedly look for support from Princess Eugenie as other royals could shun the Duke at the landmark event in London.



The Duke of Sussex will spend more time with Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie in absence of his wife Meghan at the King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony.



The Duke of Sussex, who enjoys strong bond with Eugenie, will reportedly find comfort in his cousin's company in absence of wife Meghan during his time at the coronation as more senior members of the royal family are expected to 'snub' the estranged Prince.



Junior members of the royal family are expected to speak to Harry during the celebrations, as he prepares to see his family for the first time since bombshell claims made in his memoir Spare.

It will also be the first time he sees his family since the release of his Netflix docu-series with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"The King does want his youngest son to experience such a significant moment in his life. It was Charles’s wish that Prince Harry attend," Kinsey Schofield told Fox News.

"Duty is still a priority to Harry, and he feels like it is his responsibility to attend. That being said, expect familiar and friendly characters like cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie to make small talk with the 'exiled' prince," the expert added.