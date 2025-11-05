Prince William suffers great tragedy amid Brazil trip

Prince William's classmate passes away

Prince William’s university classmate, Ben Duncan, a socialite has passed away.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told multiple news outlets that the reality star had passed away last week after falling from a rooftop bar in London - reportedly the seven-story Trafalgar St. James Hotel.

"Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October. The man sadly fell from height,” they said.

"Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the MPD spokesperson explained.

"His death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious," it was stated.

Duncan attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland with the future Prince and Princess of Wales, which is where the royal couple's romance began.

He gave an interview to the Daily Mail in November 2010 in which she spoke about their relationship blossoming throughout the college years.

"Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst, we had royal protection officers swarming the place. We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it," he said.

After graduating, Duncan went on to appear in series 11 of the UK's Big Brother, the final season to air on Channel 4. He was the sixth housemate to be evicted.

Duncan also appeared on TV shows including Come Dine With Me, Ladette to Lady and Celebrity Coach Tri.

