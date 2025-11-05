Andrew's pals and friends come under fire for ‘criminal offenses': Ex prosecutor

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s pals have just come under fire and for the support they have been offering him because it’s a “criminal offense”, in the eyes of a the former chief crown prosecutor named Nazir Afzal.

The allegation has been issued during the former prosecutor’s interview with Channel 4 News.

Afzal claims, “People are doing favors for people in power, and that’s misconduct in public office, and that’s a criminal offense.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to Andrew’s pal Afzal who said, “There’s so much here that requires looking at, and it beggars belief that nobody’s doing that.”

He also highlighted how this renewed ‘furvor’ as the expert puts it exposes that “public opinion still feels he hasn’t been held to account properly. The only thing that’s changed is he’s moved house and he’s no longer prince. He hasn’t really had to explain himself.”

The conversation, however, didn’t end there and instead saw the expert point out how, “finally, the Palace have got to grips with this scandal. The King felt he needed to act. People were asking bigger questions now about the monarchy, its purpose, its finances, and they kind of wanted to shut that story down. So Andrew, basically, has been thrown under the bus to save the rest of them.”

For those unversed, since the father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie decided to relinquish his rights to the public use of his titles and honors, he has seen them being stripped, by none other than the King himself.