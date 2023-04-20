Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away in Mumbai at the age of 74

Pamela Chopra was admitted in Mumbai's hospital for the last 15 days

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra's beloved wife Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 74 in Mumbai.

Reportedly, writer and producer Pamela was admitted in Lilavati hospital, Mumbai for the last 15 days. She was already on ventilator when her health condition deteriorated. Her cremation took place today on April 20 at 11 am.

The confirmation of her death was made through an official statement released by YRF social media handle. The statement read: "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Chopra, who was also known to be an Indian playback singer, last featured in YRF Netflix documenatry series The Romantics. In the show, Chopra spoke about her late husband and also revealed how he expereinced sleepless nights when his first film Daag 1973 was about to release.



Pamela also shared that Jab Tak Hai Jaan director used to appraoch her in order to understand the female perspectives in most cases.

The duo got married in 1970. Today, they have two sons; Uday Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Uday is a film producer and an actor where Aditya is a director and producer. He is also married to famous actress Rani Mukerji.

Pamla Chopra has sung songs for Yash Chopra's films from 1976 to 2002. She is also known to be the co-writer of Yash's hit film Dil Toh Pagal Hai 1997, reports Indiatoday.