Thursday Apr 20 2023
Kajol, Ajay Devgn dedicate special posts to daughter Nysa on 20th birthday

Nysa Devgn is known to be the youngest star kid influencer
Kajol and Ajay Davgn's daughter Nysa Devgn, who has an immense popularity on social media, turns 20-years old today.

Both her parents; Kajol and Ajay dropped special Instagram posts to wish their daughter a happy birthday.

The My Name is Khan actress posted the picture of her and Nysa from Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) where the duo slayed the event wearing heavy ethnic dresses.

"This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow", wrote Kajol.

Meanwhile, the Drishyam actor also posted a birthday wish for his daughter by sharing a picture collage that featured his and Nysa's selfies. The caption on the post read: "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby."

The couple has been asked a numerous times at different ocassions if their daughter will be making her debut as an actor. Ajay once told Film Companion: "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad. She is studying right now."

Nysa Devgn is known to be a young star kid influencer and has a great fan following, reports Indiatoday. 

