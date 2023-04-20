Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line streets to pay tribute to animal-loving star

Hundreds of mourners, some with pets, have turned out to pay their respects to the For the Love of Dogs host as the comedian and presenter, who died last month aged 67, will be laid to rest at a private service in Aldington today (Thursday).

Paul O'Grady fans have been moved to tears over the beautiful tributes for the animal-loving TV star as dogs line the streets to celebrate their favourite presenter's life. Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at the comedian's funeral as Battersea dogs formed guard of honour for the late star.

Many friends of O'Grady, including comic Alan Carr and TV presenter Gaby Roslin, are also attending the service.



Comedian Jo Brand, actress Cheryl Fergison and LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell are at St Rumwold's Parish Church, where a Salvation Army Band welcomed mourners.

A person waits outside the Walnut Tree Pub with a dog in a pram and a picture of Paul O'Grady with the words "Thank you" One mourner, Astrid Allen, travelled with her dogs from Margate to line the streets.

O'Grady lived in Kent for more than 20 years, and his coffin is expected to travel through the village in a horse drawn carriage.



Ben Dawson, co-headteacher of Aldington Primary School, whose pupils paid their respects with banners and pictures, recalled O'Grady appearing at school fetes.

O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to come out to mourn, expressing his "deep gratitude" for the "overwhelming outpouring of support and love" he had received.