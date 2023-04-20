 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line streets to pay tribute to animal-loving star

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Paul OGrady funeral: Fans and dogs line streets to pay tribute to animal-loving star

Hundreds of mourners, some with pets, have turned out to pay their respects to the For the Love of Dogs host as the comedian and presenter, who died last month aged 67, will be laid to rest at a private service in Aldington today (Thursday).

Paul O'Grady fans have been moved to tears over the beautiful tributes for the animal-loving TV star as dogs line the streets to celebrate their favourite presenter's life. Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at the comedian's funeral as Battersea dogs formed guard of honour for the late star.

Paul OGrady funeral: Fans and dogs line streets to pay tribute to animal-loving star

Many friends of O'Grady, including comic Alan Carr and TV presenter Gaby Roslin, are also attending the service.

Comedian Jo Brand, actress Cheryl Fergison and LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell are at St Rumwold's Parish Church, where a Salvation Army Band welcomed mourners.

A person waits outside the Walnut Tree Pub with a dog in a pram and a picture of Paul O'Grady with the words "Thank you" One mourner, Astrid Allen, travelled with her dogs from Margate to line the streets.

O'Grady lived in Kent for more than 20 years, and his coffin is expected to travel through the village in a horse drawn carriage.

Ben Dawson, co-headteacher of Aldington Primary School, whose pupils paid their respects with banners and pictures, recalled O'Grady appearing at school fetes.

O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to come out to mourn, expressing his "deep gratitude" for the "overwhelming outpouring of support and love" he had received.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber sleeps during Frank Ocean Coachella set? Fans notice

Justin Bieber sleeps during Frank Ocean Coachella set? Fans notice
BTS’ Suga releases MV teaser for his solo title track

BTS’ Suga releases MV teaser for his solo title track
BTS’ Suga and soloist IU Top 3 Billboard Charts with new song

BTS’ Suga and soloist IU Top 3 Billboard Charts with new song
K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals what has changed since their contract renewal

K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals what has changed since their contract renewal
BTS’ Jimin 1st K-pop artist in a decade to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ Jimin 1st K-pop artist in a decade to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100
Jennifer Aniston advising Reese Witherspoon how to profit from Jim Toth divorce

Jennifer Aniston advising Reese Witherspoon how to profit from Jim Toth divorce

K-pop group TXT spends 11th week in Top 100 of Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT spends 11th week in Top 100 of Billboard 200
Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'

Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'
Joaquin Phoenix humiliated himself with intense screaming on set of 'Beau Is Afraid' video

Joaquin Phoenix humiliated himself with intense screaming on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'
K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200
Netflix's 'Cleopatra' lands in hot waters

Netflix's 'Cleopatra' lands in hot waters
Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene

Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene