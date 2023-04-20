 
BTS’ Jimin 1st K-pop artist in a decade to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

The singer made his solo debut with his album Face on March 24th
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin is the first artist in a decade to have a Korean song chart for three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The last artist to do so was soloist PSY with the songs Gangnam Style and Gentlemen in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Jimin made history previously this month by becoming the first-ever K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100 and Artist 100 charts along with being the first artist to hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

His title track Like Crazy is charting at No. 58 on the Hot 100 for the week ending on April 22nd, marking his third week on the list. The singer made his solo debut with his album Face on March 24th.

