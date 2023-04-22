French model shares throwback photos with King Charles

Carla Bruni, French model and the wife of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, shared multiple throwback photos with Britain's King Charles who recently postponed his visit to France due to ongoing protests.

Taking to Instagram Carla Bruni shared pictures with the king and her husband during a visit to London in 2010.

She wrote they undertook the visit to commemorate General Charles De Gaulle's famous speech of June 18 ,1940 on BBC Radio.

In his speech, De Gaulle appealed to French soldiers, engineers and workers in UK to get in touch with him to continue the fight against Germany.







