 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

French model shares throwback photos with King Charles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

French model shares throwback photos with King Charles

Carla Bruni, French model and the wife of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, shared multiple throwback photos with Britain's King Charles who recently postponed his visit to France due to ongoing protests.

Taking to Instagram Carla Bruni shared pictures with the king and her husband during a visit to London in 2010.

She wrote they undertook the visit to commemorate General Charles De Gaulle's famous speech of June 18 ,1940 on BBC Radio.

In his speech, De Gaulle appealed to French soldiers, engineers and workers in UK to get in touch with him to continue the fight against Germany.



More From Royals:

Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report video

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite video

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite
King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor' video

King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor'
King Charles can’t look like ‘woke bloke whom he fondly imagines himself’ video

King Charles can’t look like ‘woke bloke whom he fondly imagines himself’
King Charles should welcome ‘the preposterousness’ his destiny holds video

King Charles should welcome ‘the preposterousness’ his destiny holds
King Charles’s ‘embarrassment’ unwanted int the Royal Family video

King Charles’s ‘embarrassment’ unwanted int the Royal Family
Queen's funeral walkabout with Kate, William was ‘very difficult’ for Meghan

Queen's funeral walkabout with Kate, William was ‘very difficult’ for Meghan
King Charles ‘he can’t do right without making everything worse’ video

King Charles ‘he can’t do right without making everything worse’
Meghan Markle ‘would’ve long been forgotten without Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle ‘would’ve long been forgotten without Prince Harry