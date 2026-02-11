 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie's angry reaction to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson: 'Deceived'

Andrew's youngest daughter Eugenie is aligning herself with King Charles, claims expert

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 11, 2026

Princess Eugenies angry reaction to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson: Deceived
Princess Eugenie's angry reaction to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson: 'Deceived'

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be devastated after learning about their Parents' shocking connections to convicted padophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.

Though both royal sisters are going through the toughest period of their lives, Eugenie is said to be in full damage-containment mode.

Ferguson and Andrew's youngest daughter "Eugenie is stepping back emotionally and aligning herself with the King," an expert has claimed.

"Eugenie was always closer to her father and is taking it far harder,"  according to Hilary Fordwich.

The expert went on to reveal William's cousin's reaction to her father and mother's connections and messages to the convicted financier, saying: "Eugnie is feeling even more deceived. She is therefore leaning more on Beatrice."

"Eugenie has distanced herself from her parents and has almost severed contact with her father," Helena Chard claimed to Fox news.

The expert went on to explain how her anti-slavery work is making it harder for her to maintain a relationship with her parents at this point.

It's inevitable for the York sisters to distance themselves from their scandlous parents to contiue their charity works.

However, Beatrice is said to be  'worried about her parents’ well-being and feels a greater responsibility in checking that they’re OK.

Prince William's move lets reporters press on Epstein video
Prince William's move lets reporters press on Epstein
Sarah Ferguson's plan to earn money as guest speaker fell flat
Sarah Ferguson's plan to earn money as guest speaker fell flat
Palace releases future monarch's video after King Charles shocking decision
Palace releases future monarch's video after King Charles shocking decision
Princess Beatrice's son jets off as family pressure mounts
Princess Beatrice's son jets off as family pressure mounts
Prince William talks change with women before taking penalty shot
Prince William talks change with women before taking penalty shot
Princess Anne's quiet Italian sports takeover
Princess Anne's quiet Italian sports takeover
Meghan Markle gives warning to Prince Harry as Andrew situation worsens
Meghan Markle gives warning to Prince Harry as Andrew situation worsens
King Charles mulls major U-turn on Andrew: ‘even worse'
King Charles mulls major U-turn on Andrew: ‘even worse'