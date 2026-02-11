Princess Eugenie's angry reaction to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson: 'Deceived'

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be devastated after learning about their Parents' shocking connections to convicted padophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.

Though both royal sisters are going through the toughest period of their lives, Eugenie is said to be in full damage-containment mode.

Ferguson and Andrew's youngest daughter "Eugenie is stepping back emotionally and aligning herself with the King," an expert has claimed.

"Eugenie was always closer to her father and is taking it far harder," according to Hilary Fordwich.

The expert went on to reveal William's cousin's reaction to her father and mother's connections and messages to the convicted financier, saying: "Eugnie is feeling even more deceived. She is therefore leaning more on Beatrice."

"Eugenie has distanced herself from her parents and has almost severed contact with her father," Helena Chard claimed to Fox news.

The expert went on to explain how her anti-slavery work is making it harder for her to maintain a relationship with her parents at this point.

It's inevitable for the York sisters to distance themselves from their scandlous parents to contiue their charity works.

However, Beatrice is said to be 'worried about her parents’ well-being and feels a greater responsibility in checking that they’re OK.