Queen Camilla marks engagement anniversary during London Church visit

Queen Camilla stepped into St Bride’s Church in the City of London on Tuesday to mark a major milestone.

The Queen attended a Service of Celebration commemorating 650 years since the Guild of St Bride received its Royal Confirmation.

During the visit, the Queen spent time greeting guests, including Mark Bolland, who served as a senior aide to King Charles during his years as Prince of Wales in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Adding a personal footnote to the day, the appearance coincided with a quiet anniversary for the royal couple, 21 years since King Charles and Queen Camilla announced their engagement.

She shared a light-hearted moment while chatting about American politics and speaking with students whose studies have been supported through the guild’s bursary programme.

Down in the church crypt, she met Rozina Sabur, now a national security editor, who explained that she had spent eight years covering US politics from Washington before moving into her current role.

The Queen remarked that the job sounded “very interesting,” sparking laughter.

When Ms Sabur replied that it was “never boring,” she echoed the phrase with a smile.