Prince William issues statement as Princess Kate missed key event

Prince William released a statement after questions were raised by Princess Kate's absence during his crucial trip to Saudi Arabia.

On February 11, the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a series of delightful photos and videos of the future King from Sharaan Nature Reserve, AlUla.

William's spokesperson shared that he spent time with local rangers to learn about "conservation, habitat restoration and species reintroduction."

The message further reads, "Sharaan Nature Reserve covers 1,540km² of desert, mountains and former rangeland and is green-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"The crown jewel of this conservation endeavour is to reintroduce the critically endangered Arabian leopard by 2035, with the Zoological Society of London partnering to support this."

Shedding light on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to promote activities that secure nature.

The wider environmental push by the Kingdom has "committed to protecting 30% of the Kingdom’s land and seas by 2030."

William's latest update from Saudi Arabia came amid fans' questions about Princess Kate's absence during the trip.

It has been said that the future Queen is at home helping kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, with their school work and day-to-day life.