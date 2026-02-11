 
Geo News

Prince William issues statement as Princess Kate missed key event

Future King William gives big update from Saudi Arabia amid Princess Kate's absence

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 11, 2026

Prince William issues statement as Princess Kate missed key event
Prince William issues statement as Princess Kate missed key event

Prince William released a statement after questions were raised by Princess Kate's absence during his crucial trip to Saudi Arabia.

On February 11, the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a series of delightful photos and videos of the future King from Sharaan Nature Reserve, AlUla.

William's spokesperson shared that he spent time with local rangers to learn about "conservation, habitat restoration and species reintroduction."

The message further reads, "Sharaan Nature Reserve covers 1,540km² of desert, mountains and former rangeland and is green-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"The crown jewel of this conservation endeavour is to reintroduce the critically endangered Arabian leopard by 2035, with the Zoological Society of London partnering to support this."

Shedding light on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to promote activities that secure nature.

The wider environmental push by the Kingdom has "committed to protecting 30% of the Kingdom’s land and seas by 2030."

William's latest update from Saudi Arabia came amid fans' questions about Princess Kate's absence during the trip.

It has been said that the future Queen is at home helping kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, with their school work and day-to-day life. 

Andrew's Royal Lodge belongings end up at wrong property: Details
Andrew's Royal Lodge belongings end up at wrong property: Details
Fergie speaks out about 'money' issues as Beatrice, Eugenie shut doors
Fergie speaks out about 'money' issues as Beatrice, Eugenie shut doors
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's ‘favourite' part during Saudi visit
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's ‘favourite' part during Saudi visit
Princess Eugenie's angry reaction to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson: 'Deceived'
Princess Eugenie's angry reaction to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson: 'Deceived'
Queen Camilla marks engagement anniversary during London Church visit video
Queen Camilla marks engagement anniversary during London Church visit
King Charles makes powerful move to protect grandchildren from new crisis
King Charles makes powerful move to protect grandchildren from new crisis
King Charles discovers a new favourite during Preston visit
King Charles discovers a new favourite during Preston visit
Beatrice, Eugenie 'horrified' by Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's scandals
Beatrice, Eugenie 'horrified' by Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's scandals