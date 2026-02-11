King Charles expresses sadness in personal message amid William's absence

King Charles penned a personal message, expressing his sadness for not being part of a major milestone amid Prince William's crucial Saudi Arabia trip.

As reported by a New Zealand news outlet, the monarch sent a delightful message to the Tokelauan community on the 100th anniversary of their relationship with the country.

Charles said that he and his wife Queen Camilla "have such fond and lasting memories of meeting members of the Tokelauan community during our visits to New Zealand..."

He extended his warmest greeting to the community on the "very special occasion of the 100th anniversary of Tokelau's unique relationship with New Zealand."

The monarch highlighted the hidden meaning behind Tokelau's flag, featuring a canoe under full sail, voyaging towards the stars of the Southern Cross.

On the auspicious occasion, the King hopes that Tokelauans "can take pride in their nation's voyage over the past 100 years and your many achievements in that time."

As champion of climate change, King Charles also shed light on the importance of small islands, which will be beneficial for the whole world.

At the end of his message, the monarch said that he was sad for not being able to join the community in celebrations, but he sent "very best wishes."