King Charles mourns victims of deadly Canada school shooting

The monarch, 77, says he and Queen Camilla 'stand in solidarity' with Tumbler Ridge

King Charles is speaking out after a deadly school shooting took place in British Columbia.

The British monarch released a heartfelt message as details continue to emerge from what is being described as Canada’s worst school shooting, at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Wednesday, February 11.

“My wife and I were profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the most dreadful attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. We can only express our deepest possible sympathy to the families who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their loved ones and those still awaiting news from hospital,” began the official statement by Buckingham Palace, shared on the Royal Family’s social media.

His Majesty continued, “In such a closely connected town, every child’s name will be known and every family will be a neighbour. We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge and our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been so shattered by this senseless act of brutal violence.”

Charles, 77, went on to express his gratitude for the Tumbler Ridge police, health centre staff, and “all those across British Columbia who have helped in every way they have.”

“In sending our most heartfelt condolences, my wife and I stand in solidarity with the people of Tumbler Ridge and all Canadians as they seek understanding, healing and strength,” the statement concluded, signed off with “Charles R.”

Authorities have identified a woman as the suspected shooter. Ten people have been confirmed dead so far, with at least 25 others injured as the community grapples with the devastating aftermath.