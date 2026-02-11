 
By
Areeba Khan
February 11, 2026

Prince William says 'sun rises again' as problems dim royal family's light

Prince William gave hope to Britons in a new message shared from Saudi Arabia, emphasising how the ray of sunlight overshadows the negativity around.

On February 11, a time-lapse of a beautiful sunrise was released on the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The timing of the beautiful sunrise video is significant, suggesting that William may be conveying a message to his home that the sun always rises again, despite Andrew's humiliating scandal.

As per William's team, the doting father of George, Charlotte and Louis will be engaged in activities related to nature and sustainability projects in Alula today. 

It is important to note that Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, expressed their sympathies for Epstein victims.

According to the couple's spokesperson, they are concerned about the alarming revelations emerging from the Epstein files, which also implicate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

There are talks that the wrongdoings of the former Duke and Duchess of York will dim the light of royal family.

However, the future monarch put these rumours to rest by continuing his efforts in strengthening King Charles' reign with the most crucial foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. 

