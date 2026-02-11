Andrew’s Royal Lodge belongings end up at wrong property: Details

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is losing out his luck, is understood to be left annoyed by minor inconveniences taking place as he looks to settle down in his permanent spot.

The former Duke of York was moved to Wood Farm property at the Sandringham Estate in the dead of the night from Royal Lodge after new allegations emerged from Epstein files and the public scrutiny became intense.

According to reports, Andrew was in the middle of packing and his remaining belongings were cooped up by the servants at the royal residence. Even though he is to move into Marsh Farm, but while that Sandringham property is under repairs, the King’s disgraced brother is being accommodated at Wood Farm.

However, it seems that removal vans carrying Andrew’s belongings were left confused with the address as they ended up at Marsh Farm rather than Wood Farm. However, as soon that the drivers realised the mistake, they turned out and travelled to correct location.

The movers than spent around 30 minutes unloading boxes into cottage, according to the Mail.

It is possible that the whole process would be repeated again in April when Marsh Farm, located in Wolferton, is expected conclude its repairs.

Previous reports have claimed that Andrew is struggling to adjust new circumstances since he feeling “lonely and bored” at his new home. The key reason for his rushed eviction had been because Andrew kept making arrogant public appearances despite the horrifying allegations against him coming to light, which irked monarch and his heir.