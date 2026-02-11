Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s ‘favourite’ part during Saudi visit

The Prince of Wales, who is currently on his three-day visit of Saudi Arabia at the behest of the UK government, found himself enjoying thoroughly on the second day of engagements.

Prince William had the widest smile on his face when he was escorted to a seat in front of a gaming system, to try his hand at one of the video games.

The 43-year-old prince lit up like a child while playing the several games set up for what appeared to be training ground for a competition.

The Office of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared highlights from the visit and William’s excitement was palpable about eSports in Saudi Arabia.

“Meeting HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, President of the Saudi eSports Federation, and leaders from the eSports sector to learn how gaming is becoming a major industry and career pathway in the Kingdom,” the statement read by the Palace.

This particular outing had come right after William was heckled by a reporter over Jeffrey Epstein and if the royals have done enough in the situation.

The engagement quickly came after William had met with the Saudi girls’ squad alongside Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport. During the engagement, the future king was approached by a reporter who persistently wanted a comment from William.

“Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue?” a reporter asked, but William kept going and ignored him.

It came just a day after the Waleses spokesperson released a statement confirming that they have been “deeply concerned by the continuing revelations”, adding “their thoughts remain focused on the victims”.