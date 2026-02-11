Andrew inches closer to detention after King Charles approval

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received another shocking news as police inch closer to detaining the former Prince after King Charles' approval.

On February 11, Britain's chief prosecutor announced that their team has been in contact with police regarding the investigation into former Duke of York and former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

As per Reuters, Stephen Parkinson said, "We are in close contact with the Met and Thames Valley Police, but we have not been asked for formal advice yet."

The government official added, "In complex and sensitive cases, the CPS and the police do work together, and I am sure ... we will do so."

"But the position at the moment is that we made contact and we won't be giving step-by-step updates," the Director of Public Prosecutions of England and Wales further said.

For the unversed, Andrew sent confidential trade documents to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 when he was an envoy of the British government.

The latest development shared by the British prosecutor came after King Charles said to cooperate with Thames Valley Police in any possible way.