Fergie speaks out about 'money' issues as Beatrice, Eugenie shut doors

Sarah Ferguson made an emotional confession about her financial situation following her departure from the massive Royal Lodge and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's stern decision.

The former Duchess of York shared her true feelings with her close pal, saying, "I need to get back to work. I need money," Daily Mail reported.

Amid the ongoing chaos, Sarah has decided to keep a low profile until she "gets her head together."

The former member of the royal family also 'wanted' to maintain a healthy distance from her ex-husband, Andrew Mountabatten-Windsor.

An insider told, "I don't know whether Sarah is just deluded or desperate. She is 66 and has no home and no discernible income."

Fergie's PR team must be finding ways to salvage her remaining reputation, but reportedly, more damaging content is set to be released in the Epstein files case.

It is important to note that Sarah Ferguson's comment related to money problems came after it came to light that her daughters might "never forgive" their mother.

Closer reported, "Beatrice and Eugenie feel privately furious with their mother, and there’s a sense they could never forgive her for this. Being dragged into something like this has crossed a line."