Queen Camilla steps up as senior royals give verdict on Epstein files

Queen Camilla holds delightful reception as King supports Andrew probe

A. Akmal
February 11, 2026

Queen Camilla seems to making her own stance known to the public after senior members of the royal family finally decided to break their age-old tradition in light of the growing scrutiny.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been causing a raucous for the royal family even after King Charles ousted him from the royal fold However, as new revelations were made in the Epstein files, the royals finally broke their ‘Never complain, never explain’ rule.

Camilla was all smiles hosting an event at St James’s Palace, just one day after King Charles assured the public that they would cooperate with the police if Andrew investigation is initiated.

“Marking 30 years of The Amber Trust,” a statement from the Palace read. “The charity, of which The Queen is President, is the only national charity dedicated to supporting vision-impaired children in their musical development and education.”

It added, “At a reception at St James’s Palace last night, Her Majesty watched a recital performed by members of The Amber Trust and met the performers and their families.”

The queen has already supported a number of charities that aim to protect women and children from violence of all kinds and has been vocal about the issue.

But this came at a time when the royals too turns to share their stance. Prince Edward was asked about it during a panel discussion where he said that we should all “remember the victims.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared that they were “deeply concerned” whereas, the King gave his approval over the next step of steps.

