Salman Khan sends 'eid greetings' to fans together with Aamir Khan

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reunite for Eid

After the moon was sighted, Salman Khan took it to his Instagram to send eid greetings to all his fans through social media along with Aamir Khan.

Salman dropped an iconic photo on his IG featuring Aamir and wrote: "Chaand Mubarak."

The duo looked absolutely dapper while posing for the picture together. The Dabangg actor wore a formal black shirt alongwith formal black pants. Meanwhile, the 3 idiots actor opted for a casual look. He wore a plain blue t-shirt along with a pair of glasses.

This new picture of the Andaaz Apna Apna duo is setting the internet on fire. Fans are happy to see them reunited for Eid. They have been commenting on the photo with different messages.



One of the social media users wrote: “Mujhe toh Andaz Apna apna Yaad aagayi", while anther fan commented: “The Iconic Amar-Prem Jodi is back... so good to see you and aamir, bhai."

Meanwhile, there are some fans who missed the third Khan of Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan in the frame. One of them wrote: “Srk ko bhi bula lete Bhai." Another one wrote: “SRK ki kami hogyi bas."

On the work front, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan just released in theatres on April 21. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action packed film also features Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari in vital roles.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was last seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor recently announced break from acting. Rumours had it that he is eager to produce a film for Salman, reports News18.