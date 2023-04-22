 
Saturday Apr 22 2023
'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant

During a recent episode of American Idol, one of the judges Katy Perry was booed by the live audience in Hawaii.

The Hot N Cold singer was booed for the negative feedback she gave to contestant Nutsa Buzaladze. Perry suggested that Buzaladze should try toning down her performances, as they tend to be overly energetic with excessive glitter.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry advised the Top 26 hopeful on American Idol.

“Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard.”

Despite the negative reaction from the crowd, Perry stood by her feedback and explained that she wanted to see a different side of Buzaladze's artistry, reports ET.

“OK, first time in six seasons, woo hoo,” she said brushing aside the taunts. She then explained to Buzaladze what she meant. “What I’m saying is that I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I’d love to see that, and I think America might too.”

The contestant Buzaladze however, acknowledged that she tends to have a lot of energy during her performances and needs to work on balancing it out.

The television series American Idol, which features singing competitions, was created by Simon Fuller and is produced by Fremantle North America and 19 Entertainment.

