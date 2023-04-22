Celebrities' Eid ul Fitr fashion: Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, others stun in traditional outfits

(L-R) Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan, Saba Qamar, and Maya Ali pose for the camera on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr which is being celebrated across Pakistan on April 22, 2023. — Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak/@sabaqamarzaman/@official_mayaali

Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday with traditional zeal and fervour. If there’s one thing to look forward to on Eid, other than the delicious food and family reunions, it’s definitely fashion.

Every Eid, Instagram feeds become flooded with pictures of Muslims all over the world donning their finest outfits.

Much like everyone else, celebrities like to put their best foot forward when it comes to Eid fashion. This year, industry divas such as Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, Mawra Hoccain and several others rocked the Instagram feed with their Eid looks.

Here’s a fashion round-up of celebrity looks on the first day of Eid ul Fitr.



