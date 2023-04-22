 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Celebrities' Eid ul Fitr fashion: Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, others stun in traditional outfits

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

(L-R) Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan, Saba Qamar, and Maya Ali pose for the camera on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr which is being celebrated across Pakistan on April 22, 2023. — Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak/@sabaqamarzaman/@official_mayaali
(L-R) Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan, Saba Qamar, and Maya Ali pose for the camera on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr which is being celebrated across Pakistan on April 22, 2023. — Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak/@sabaqamarzaman/@official_mayaali

Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday with traditional zeal and fervour. If there’s one thing to look forward to on Eid, other than the delicious food and family reunions, it’s definitely fashion.

Every Eid, Instagram feeds become flooded with pictures of Muslims all over the world donning their finest outfits.

Much like everyone else, celebrities like to put their best foot forward when it comes to Eid fashion. This year, industry divas such as Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, Mawra Hoccain and several others rocked the Instagram feed with their Eid looks.

Here’s a fashion round-up of celebrity looks on the first day of Eid ul Fitr.


More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans from Mannat, wishes them 'Eid Mubarak': WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans from Mannat, wishes them 'Eid Mubarak': WATCH
Priyanka Chopra reveals she did not 'audition' for spy series 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra reveals she did not 'audition' for spy series 'Citadel'
Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'

Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'
Kriti Sanon ditches business class and travels in economy: Watch Video

Kriti Sanon ditches business class and travels in economy: Watch Video
Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans

Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues
Shah Rukh Khan was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice for 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?

Shah Rukh Khan was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice for 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?
Shehnaaz Gill reacts on being sidelined by 'Punjabi industry'

Shehnaaz Gill reacts on being sidelined by 'Punjabi industry'
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' now streaming on THIS OTT platform

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' now streaming on THIS OTT platform
Salman Khan sends 'eid greetings' to fans together with Aamir Khan

Salman Khan sends 'eid greetings' to fans together with Aamir Khan
After Messy Feud, Aaliya Siddiqui Thanks Ex-Husband Nawazuddin for Appearing in Her Directorial Debut

After Messy Feud, Aaliya Siddiqui Thanks Ex-Husband Nawazuddin for Appearing in Her Directorial Debut
Twinkle Khanna opens up about traumatic hair-related incident, recalls crying over partially shaved head

Twinkle Khanna opens up about traumatic hair-related incident, recalls crying over partially shaved head