 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski didnt expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral
Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'

Emily Ratajkowski shared her reaction on viral PDA filled video with Harry Styles days after fueling speculations.

Ratajkowski and Styles were spotted locking lips in a place which looked like a parking lot during their time in Tokyo Japan last month.

The video of the two sharing an intimate moment went viral and sparked fans reaction, who were seemingly surprised with the PDA.

In a recent interview for Vogue Spain, the My Body author shared her reaction on the video, while admitting that she never expected that it will go viral.

"I didn't expect this to happen [in relation to the video leak], but I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don't go to public restaurants," Ratajkowski told the outlet, according to a translation.

She also told the outlet that she's strived to have freedom, so "the idea of giving it up for the sake of privacy is something I haven't considered yet."

The video surfaced after Ratajkowski split from Eric André in February and Styles' relationship with Olivia Wilde ended in November 2022.

When the 31-year-old model was asked how it felt for her relationships become center of attention in public sphere, Ratajkowski admitted that she hasn't gotten used to it.

"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage," Ratajkowski told Vogue Spain.

"The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life" she added.

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram video

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram
'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene

'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene
Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'

Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films
Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show

Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show
'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters

'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood
Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant video

'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant

'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet

'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet
Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals her dream job as a child

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals her dream job as a child