Royals
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
Meghan Markle ‘dragging’ King Charles on top of coal

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Experts have accused Meghan Markle for trying to drag King Charles through heated coal, just for daring to speculate on Archie.

These admissions and claims have been issued by royal author and biographer Mark Dolan.

According to GB News, Mr Dolan claimed, “Princess Upstart herself, the publicity-shy self publicist Woko Moano, the woman who broke up the Royal Beatles is back in the news. I wonder how that happened. This time in relation to those allegations of racism against the royal family...which are now starting to look older and more worn out than her President, Joe Biden.”

“Rowing back on the initial racism allegation, aired on the Oprah Winfrey non-interview, we are told she is now claiming the lesser charge of unconscious bias, which is almost as bad.”

“For the Royal family to be hauled over the coals, when one of their number merely speculated as to who the child would resemble when born, would be hilarious, if it wasn't so damaging. Has there been a family in history that hasn’t discussed which parent the unborn child will look like?”

