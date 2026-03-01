Brit Awards 2026: Crowd breaks in cheers at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor joke

The Brit Awards, held in Manchester in Saturday, had an A-lister crowd in attendance to celebrate their achievements of the year.

Apart from the accolades distributed during the ceremony, the awards are also the place where all the hosts, with true British humour, enthral the crowd with the commentary on current affairs.

Jack Whitehall, who had been the host for the evening, used the opportunity to make an unexpected dig at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is now under discussion at the parliament to be removed from the royal line of succession.

The joke came when James Blunt and Maya Jama were introduced to announce the winner of the Artist of the Year category.

The host called the You’re Beautiful hitmaker “the only man posher than me at the Brits”. He then added that James was “30th in line to the throne… might be 29th soon” which left the whole crowd into fits of laughter and cheers.

An audience member told Hello! that “the whole crowd went wild, cheering for the joke”.

There was another joke, which had been censored for the TV broadcast in relation to Peter Mandelson and the Epstein files.

As he scoured through the audience, Jack spotted Labour’s Andy Burnham and Lisa Nandy at their table and asked, “Are there any more politicians here?”

He then quipped, “Mandelson was on the list, oh no that’s another list.”