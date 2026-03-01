Andrew's viral arrest photo drags King Charles into controversy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had suffered a moment of reckoning following the slew of scandals that had been piling up with the release of the Epstein files.

Not only was the disgraced ex-prince arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday, but a photo of his arrest soon went viral. The shamed brother of the monarch appeared dishevelled, frightened and was seemingly trying to hide from the public eye, reclining in his car seat.

According to Andrew, the viral photo had been “no accident” and fully believes his brother King Charles was behind this, one insider told journalist Rob Shuter.

Among the many headlines published one day, The Sun had written “Now he’s sweating” – a reference to the car crash Newsnight interview in 2019.

“Andrew believes the King understands exactly how the press game works — and how powerful one image can be,” the source said, adding that the ex-royal felt it was like a “setup” and “someone high up knew he’d be there and made sure the press did too”.

The viral photo had been taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble outside Aylsham police station. Andrew is convinced that Charles “sacrificed him to protect the institution”.

However, Palace insiders have strongly denied any such coordination took place to capture the photo.

Meanwhile, the royal family has been making focussed efforts to steer the attention back towards their public duties amid the ongoing investigation. In an unprecedented set of events, Charles had directly addressed the matter and affirmed that “no one is above the law”.

The King has vowed to support the probe and kept his word as the police was allowed to search Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.