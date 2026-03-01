King Charles returns to Norfolk with no plans to see Andrew

King Charles has withdrawn to Sandringham for a strategic pause after a whirlwind week packed with public duties.

Yet despite the Norfolk estate placing him only a short distance from his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, palace insiders say there are no plans for a reunion.

The King arrived at the estate just before on Saturday, reportedly driving himself through the gates in a black Range Rover after flying in by helicopter the day before.

On Thursday, Charles was in West Sussex meeting military families and even inspecting an air defence missile system that raised eyebrows and cameras alike.

The following day, he made an unannounced stop at Northwood, widely regarded as the operational heart of UK defence strategy.

Meanwhile, just a short drive away at Wood Farm, the cottage where the late Prince Philip spent his final years Andrew remains under tight restrictions following his recent arrest.

Sources suggest that his movements are now carefully monitored.

One insider claimed he has been advised against horse riding for now, with concerns that images of him enjoying himself could send the wrong message.

"Riding was one of the few things he genuinely enjoyed. It leaves the question, how exactly will he pass the time?,” A source told The Sun

The monarch appears determined to maintain clear boundaries during a period that continues to test both the institution and the family behind it.